Deputies investigate unprovoked attack on Pinellas Trail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an attack that took place Wednesday night on the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail.

The sheriff’s office says a young man and woman were riding their bikes around 7:30 p.m. on the trail near Orange Street and U.S. Route 19 Alternate when a man in his 40s who is described as muscular and was wearing cycling clothes confronted them.

According to a social media post about the incident, the man also appeared to be intoxicated and was carrying a grocery bag and may have come from a nearby store.

The post went on to state that the man didn’t like something about the way the couple was riding their bike and started a physical altercation with the couple.

Donald Ausec say he rides his bike in the same area every day and has never experienced any trouble.

“I mean, this is Ozona. This is Palm Harbor. Do you know, I left my motorcycle key in the motorcycle at the Stilt House overnight, came back and it was there. Nothing ever happens here. I ride at night too. You know, I ride all the time. I have never had a problem,” Ausec said.

Crime on the Pinellas Trail does occur. A Reddit thread on the trail advises people not to ride alone in some areas.

Sheila Parrish was out riding on the trail with friends on Friday and says they are shocked by news of the attack.

“We actually are from out of town and are visiting, but the trail was highly reccommended, so it does give us some concern,” Parrish said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively pursuing leads about the case.