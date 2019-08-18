Clearwater man charged with first-degree murder after killing 24-year-old man

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man is in jail after Pinellas County deputies say an argument led to a young father’s death.

According to deputies, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to a house located near East Overbrook Street in Belleair Bluffs for reports of multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Darius Johnson shot inside of his home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darius Johnson

Deputies say 22-year-old David Murray Biggs had been arguing with Johnson for the past couple of days and it escalated to verbal threats.

On Saturday afternoon, Biggs drove to Johnson’s home and the two began arguing outside the home. During the argument, Biggs pulled out a gun and began shooting Johnson. Johnson went inside his house, however, Biggs followed and forced himself inside where he continued to shoot.

Biggs left the location after shooting Johnson however, he was taken into custody a short time later by deputies.

Biggs was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder.