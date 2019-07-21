Deputies investigate body found in pond near St.Petersburg condominiums

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas deputies are currently investigating a death investigation after a body was found floating in a St. Petersburg pond.

According to deputies, around 8:28 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a pond near the Terrace Park of Five Towns condominiums located at 6190 80th Street North in St. Pete, for a reported body found floating in the water.

Deputies say the body was found floating several yards from the shoreline. The body was retrieved from the water.

Deputies have confirmed the body was that of 69-year-old Robert Mulvey of St. Pete. Mulvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the circumstances around Mulvey’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

The cause of death will be determined pending the outcome of the medical examiner’s autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.