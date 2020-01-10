Deputies: Homeless man murdered behind Clearwater McDonald’s

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was found suffering from “serious upper body trauma” behind a McDonald’s in Clearwater, authorities said.
Deputies were called to the McDonalds at 3470 Ulmerton Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. and found Jesse Brian Waller, 36, injured.
Waller was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he later died.
Detectives are still working to determine his exact cause of death. No arrests have been made at this time.
Further information was not available.
