PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 33rd Annual Pinellas County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Office command staff, executives, Pinellas County law enforcement agencies, and elected officials will gather at the Sheriff’s Administration Building Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The event will feature a roll call of the 27 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in Pinellas County since 1905.

There will be a wreath-laying at the memorial stone, bagpipes, “Taps,” a 21-gun salute, and a fly-over.

