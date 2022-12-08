TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office located the pickup truck believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island, but it’s unclear if they’ve identified the driver.

Deputies said Felicia White was struck by a vehicle on 108th Boulevard near Gulf Boulevard. White was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit, according to deputies. She died at the scene.

Deputies said the driver of the pickup fled the area, and asked for the public’s help in locating a blue 2020 Chevrolet Silverado thought to be involved in the crash. Deputies said the vehicle was found, but didn’t say where, or whether they had identified the driver.

No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.