Deputies: Drunk boater was going 73 mph in no-wake zones during deadly Madeira Beach crash

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Arrest reports from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reveal the boater accused of hitting and killing a man on a jet ski last week was drunk and speeding through no-wake zones.

Jesse Mayer, 35, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 30 crash that killed Robert Krysztofowicz. It happened in the Intracoastal Waterways, north of the Tom Stuart Causeway in Madeira Beach.

An arrest report released by the sheriff’s office says Mayer was driving his 37-foot Catamaran-style boat recklessly at the time of the crash, going 60 to 73 mph through no-wake zones during severe weather without a lookout. Deputies say he ultimately hit Krysztofowicz, who was on a personal watercraft.

After the crash, deputies say Mayer showed indicators that he was impaired. Arrest reports show deputies noted an odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and glassy eyes, dilated pupils and a sway. The arrest reports also say Mayer’s blood alcohol concentration was .102 almost three hours after the crash happened.

Mayer has been charged with vessel homicide, BUI manslaughter, violation of navigational rules, reckless operation of a vessel and neglect of a child.

