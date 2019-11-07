Deputies: Driver fled traffic stop in Pinellas County, flipped car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a driver crashed their vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop in Pinellas County early Thursday morning.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped the driver at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Ulmerton Road, but the driver took off.

After the deputy called for assistance, the driver crashed the vehicle and it flipped over.

Deputies said the driver and a passenger were ejected, and were later rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies said both face a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Further information, including their names, was not immediately available.

