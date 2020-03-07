Deputies: Clearwater man charged with murder after stabbing victim 10 times in face, neck

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested for second-degree murder after Pinellas County detectives determined he stabbed and killed a 47-year-old man in Madeira Beach in early January.

Deputies responded to a 911 call Friday, Jan. 10 around 3 a.m. after Justin Leng That, 28, allegedly stabbed a man he just met 10 times in the face and neck.

The incident occurred at the home of the victim, John Forest, on Miramar Avenue in Madeira Beach.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said That told deputies he met Forest at a local bar earlier that night and returned to the victim’s home to smoke marijuana but got into a verbal argument.

Detectives said the argument turned physical and That grabbed a knife and stabbed Forest 10 times in the face and neck. He then reportedly fled the scene, disposed the knife and called 911.

That was arrested Friday, March 6 and charged with second degree murder.

