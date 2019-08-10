Deputies asking for help identifying gun store burglary suspects in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives need your help identifying three suspects after they broke into a Clearwater gun store and stole 27 guns.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 5:51 a.m. Tuesday. A dark-colored Toyota Camry and a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck drove into the parking lot in front of Arms for Defense gun store located at 29176 US Highway 19 North.

Deputies say two suspects were seen on surveillance video exiting the Camry and walking over to the Silverado. One suspect looked inside the front window of the business. The suspects returned to their car and left the parking lot.

Less than an hour later, the Camry returned around 6:21 a.m. and parked in front of the business.

According to detectives, the three unidentified suspects got out of the car and broke the glass front door to the Arms for Defense gun store.

Surveillance video captured the suspects entering the store and returning to their cars with 27 guns.

The three left the scene and drove southbound on US Highway 19.

Deputies were notified of the incident after a citizen in the area heard and saw the suspicious activity. Law enforcement eventually found the Silverado abandoned at a business miles away on Boy Scout Road. The truck was reported stolen out of Polk County earlier the same morning.

All the suspects seen on video were all wearing dark-colored long sleeve hoodies, long pants and gloves. One had a Nike hooded shirt.

The Camry has a tag containing the numbers “699.”

If you know any information or recognize one of the suspects, please contact Detective Heller at 727-582-2872 or by email at dheller@pcsonet.com.