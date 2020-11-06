Defense attorney explains how convicted rapist with stolen identity stayed on the run for 40 years in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Douglas Bennett spent his younger years as a drama instructor at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

In a dramatic life twist, federal agents say he spent his later years acting another part.

“I would say that there are a lot of people out there who have a peccadillo or a crime, a minor crime in their teenage years that has haunted them or followed them for the rest of their lives, and there’s a strong incentive to change your name and they will do so,” said Stephen Crawford, a defense attorney from Tampa who is not connected to the case.

Crawford explained this kind of thing happens more often than people think.

Bennett did it, agents say, to begin a new life after skipping out on a prison sentence in Connecticut in 1976. He was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and rape, documents show.

Agents explained he used a dead boy’s social security number to get passports over the years. He was caught during a recent audit.

“I will say that all of our federal agencies and most of our state agencies and some of our local agencies have a routine audit where they will of course not look at everything, but they’ll pull a few out and do a deep dive just to try and see something like this, they will discover. And that is apparently what happened here,” Crawford said.

8 On Your Side stopped by Bennett’s home in Clearwater. A woman who answered the door told reporter Ryan Hughes to leave or she would call the police.

8 On Your Side reached out to the U.S. Department of State to ask about the passport process and mishap.

Noel Clay, a spokesperson for the department, said:

“The Department does not provide confirmation or commentary on investigations due to privacy and law enforcement considerations. Speaking generally, we take seriously our responsibility to protect U.S. borders through the vigilant adjudication of U.S. passport applications. Every applicant who applies for a U.S. passport undergoes extensive vetting of their identity, claim to U.S. citizenship, and entitlement to a passport. This vetting process utilizes a robust system of procedures for identity verification and fraud detection. It draws on information from relevant U.S. government agencies, including law enforcement and the Social Security Administration.“

James Cetran is the chief of police in Wethersfield, Connecticut, where the vicious crimes by Bennett happened in the mid-1970s. When asked about the victim, he responded: “She clearly indicated to the State’s Attorney here that she wanted nothing to do with this present investigation or talking about Douglas Bennett.”

