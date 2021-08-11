Deer torture kills tiny fawn with arrow lodged in belly, the fourth deer injured in Bay Area subdivision

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors in Palm Harbor’s Lansbrook subdivision are now teaming up with law enforcement to find the person torturing deer by shooting them with arrows and leaving them to die.

It’s something no one ever expected here.

This subdivision is known for its beauty and its wildlife.

Every day at dawn and dawn, a picturesque moment plays out in the lush, dense landscape. Deer are seen gently gathering, playing and darting quietly amid the trees. Homeowners say that’s one of the reasons they picked this neighborhood to live, a peaceful place in Pinellas County.

“Right now, it’s birthing season, so all the little babies are running around. So, it’s a beautiful thing,” said homeowner, Nancy Bloch. “What’s happening now has got to stop.”

Someone out there in this well-known, popular neighborhood is committing a crime, shooting arrows at deer, including a fawn that died after two days of suffering in the hot sun.

An arrow was still stuck in its belly.

This is the fourth deer in less than two weeks down shot with an arrow.

A doe was recently seen with an arrow lodged in its neck, and according to Suncoast Animal League, it’s a mama nursing it’s young.

This has left many on edge in the neighborhood, including mom is worried about their own children.

“If this person misses their target, which is a deer right now, suppose they shoot your pet, or dog or cat or child, what happens if they shoot our child?” Lexie Vanderweit. said. “This has got to stop”

Law enforcement is on the case right now, as well as a number a growing number of neighbors on the lookout for the sick suspect who committed the savage crime. Animal cruelty is considered a felony in Florida and carries possible jail time. T

he reward money in this case is now nearly $5000.

Please contact Florida Fish and wildlife if you have any information.

To report wildlife law violations anywhere in the state, 24 hours a day, call the toll-free Wildlife Alert hotline: 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

“Who gets enjoyment out of shooting an animal and leaving it to suffer? Who? Who does that? Is it not okay,” Lexie remarked. “We want this person found.”

Neighbors have a message for the person doing this.

“Please stop now. We’re gonna come and get you. This is animal cruelty,” Nancy said.

“All of us are working together,” Lexie added. “There’s a reward out. We will find you.”