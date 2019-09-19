Decorated St. Pete officer accused of child pornography possession

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A decorated St. Petersburg police officer is facing federal child porn charges.

Officer Matthew Enhoffer was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents after they allegedly found child pornography on his computer.

The investigation reportedly started back in July, when cybersecurity officials linked images to his computer.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has placed Enhorffer on administrative leave without pay.

