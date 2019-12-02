Dec. 1 commemorates World AIDS Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunday, Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day.

It’s an international day to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and to mourn the loss of those who have died because of the disease.

According to the most recent UNAIDS statistics, 37.9 million people are living with HIV/AIDS around the world, and in 2018 alone, 1.7 million people became newly infected with HIV and 770,000 died from AIDS-related causes. Of the 37.9 million living with HIV/AIDS worldwide, 1.1 million are in the US.

To help combat the spread of the disease, local agencies are offering free testing.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will offer no-cost testing at its clinics without an appointment.

Clinics are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd.

Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

