PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The deaths of three adults who were found Tuesday in a Pinellas Park home were a double murder-suicide, the Pinellas Park Police Department said on Wednesday.

The three adults were found inside a home in the 11400 block of 60th LN N.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

Police are not releasing the names of any of the people involved.

The deaths remain under investigation, and police said more information would be released at a later time.