Above Video: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking video from March 29.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a plastic surgeon who is suspected of murdering Largo lawyer Steven Cozzi, according to court documents.

Bruce Bartlett, the state attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida, filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Tomasz Roman Kosowski, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The filing stated that the prosecution believed that there was sufficient evidence to prove that Kosowski killed Cozzi in a premeditated murder for financial gain and without justification.

While Cozzi’s body has not been found as of this report, the prosecution said it believes the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

Steven Cozzi. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Kosowski was arrested on March 26 after an investigation into Cozzi’s disappearance by the Largo Police Department, having received a missing person call on March 21.

Largo police said Cozzi went missing from his office after going to the restroom. He left his wallet, keys, car, and cell phone behind without anyone seeing him exit the building, a release said.

“I thought it was odd that he had been gone so long,” said Jake Blanchard, Cozzi’s boss, in a previous interview with 8 On Your Side. “He was preparing for a hearing.”

According to police, “a significant amount of blood” and “strong chemical odor” were found in the men’s restroom at the law office. Blanchard called the LPD after finding the blood himself.

Blanchard said before Cozzi’s disappearance, Kosowski had a conflict with Cozzi over a civil suit against Kosowski’s previous employer, the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery, over a breach of contract and misrepresentation.

Tomasz Kosowski (Pinellas County Jail)

Cozzi represented some of the defendants in the suit before his alleged death.

Police ask anyone with information on Cozzi’s location to contact Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department’s Investigations Division at 727-587-6730.