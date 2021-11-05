Death investigation underway at Dunedin home, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities were investigating a person’s death at a home in Dunedin overnight.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation after begin called to a home in the 1500 block of Coastal Place.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Sinni. “We are still trying to gather information and it is still early in the investigation.”

Further information, including the person’s name and cause of death was not immediately available.

This story is developing.