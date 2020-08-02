Death investigation underway after body found floating in Cross Bayou

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently conducting a death investigation Sunday after a body was found floating in Cross Bayou.

Deputies say they responded to a report of boaters finding a body of an adult female floating roughly 200 yards from the Lighthouse Point Marina, located at 8610 Bay Pines Blvd., in St. Petersburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have not identified the body yet.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

