Documentary on Skyway Bridge disaster opening at Tampa Theatre this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A documentary detailing one of the darkest days in Tampa Bay area history is set to debut later this year.

“The Skyway Bridge Disaster” documentary takes a closer look at what happened on May 9, 1980, when a bulk freighter collided with a support column on the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay. The collision happened at 7:33 a.m. during rush hour as a thunderstorm swept through the area. A 1,200-foot span of the bridge was sent plummeting into the water 150 feet below. Six cars, a truck and a Greyhound bus also plunged into the water, leaving 35 people dead.

The documentary details that deadly collapse and what happened in the aftermath.

“The Skyway Bridge Disaster” will take viewers “onto the bridge, inside the ship and into the courtroom,” a Tampa Theatre spokesperson says. The film will highlight experiences from survivors and local leaders as well as Steve Yerrid, the lawyer who represented the captain of the bulk freighter that collided with the bridge.

The Tampa Theatre is set to host the world premiere of the new documentary on Sept. 14. Yerrid will introduce the film starting at 7:30 p.m. After the documentary, Yerrid and the filmmakers will take questions from the audience.

Tickets are $12.50 and will be available starting July 19. Tickets can be purchased at the Franklin Street Box Office or on the Tampa Theatre website.