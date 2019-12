DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a double fatal crash in Dunedin.

Troopers say the crash happened after 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of US 19 and Royal Boulevard.

All northbound lanes of US 19 are blocked.

It is unknown at this time the ages of the two people who died in the crash and if anyone else was injured.

If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES: