ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police investigated a man’s death early Sunday morning after finding him on Melrose Avenue, according to a release.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m. after getting a call about a bleeding man on Melrose, just west of Dr. MLK Street South.

The victim was already dead by the time officers arrived, according to police.

His death is being investigated as a suspicious death. At this time, police have not identified the victim or what killed him.

As of this report, Melrose Avenue South was closed between Dr. MLK Street South and 11th Street South as officers processed the scene.

