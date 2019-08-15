Flooding causes cancellation of day 2 of classes at Pinellas Co. private school

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Classes were canceled on the second day of the school year at Northside Christian School because of flooding.

Heavy rain fell in the area of 62nd Avenue North overnight, causing at least two to three inches of rainwater, 8 On Your Side meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth reports.

The middle and high school building and a playground got the brunt of the significant flooding, school leaders said.

“I arrived about 4:45 this morning and the water was everywhere,” said Tessa Madasz, Director of Advancement at the school.

Leaders made the decision to cancel classes as crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and drying out hallways and classrooms.

“We don’t get snow days like up north, but a rain day, a flood day, is good for the kids!” parent Ron Peters joked.

All after-school activities were canceled Thursday, with the exception of the swim team, leaders said in a Facebook post.