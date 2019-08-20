Day 2 of jury selection underway in Drejka manslaughter case

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jury selection in the Michael Drejka manslaughter trial resumed Tuesday morning.

Attorneys are hoping to seat six jurors and four alternates. They dismissed dozens on Monday and are now selecting from a pool of 43 potential jurors.

Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in 2018 in Clearwater after an argument over a handicap parking spot. Much of the trial will hinge on surveillance video of the deadly encounter. Attorneys will argue – does it show a clear case of self-defense or manslaughter?

The shooting happened at the Circle A Convenience store in July of last year. McGlockton pushed Drejka to the ground and then Drejka shot him. McGlockton later died.

McGlockton’s mother, Monica Moore, issued this statement Monday afternoon:

It’s been an unbelievably hard year, and I wouldn’t wish what we have gone through on anyone. But right now, all my energy is directed toward the trial. I am focused on getting a conviction. I want justice for my son.”

There has been quite a bit of talk about the self-defense claim and so-called stand your ground law. Judge Joseph Bulone addressed that on Tuesday.

“The stand your ground law doesn’t even exist. There is justifiable use of deadly force and justifiable use of non-deadly force,” said Judge Bulone. “There is an immunity hearing which is a procedural thing which occurs before the trial starts and for some reason, we call it a stand your ground hearing but it is an immunity hearing. The words stand your ground are not even in the statute.”

If a jury is selected Tuesday, the judge plans to let the jurors go home and then begin opening statements in the case first thing Wednesday morning.

If Drejka is convicted on the manslaughter charge, he faces up to fifteen years in Florida State Prison.