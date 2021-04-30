Daughter pleading for public’s help 1 year after father was killed in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – This weekend will mark one year since a hit and run crash on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg killed 56-year-old Philip Anderson and injured his girlfriend, Tricia Best.

Anderson’s daughter, Bre McNeal, is pleading for people to come forward with information regarding the crash.

“It’s not just something that can be overlooked and nothing is done about it. It’s something that has affected his family and my life forever,” said McNeal.

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on May 2 while Anderson and Best were riding a motorcycle northbound on 34th Street North. St. Petersburg Police say a silver sedan traveling in the same direction swiped their motorcycle, causing Anderson to lose control and crash.

Investigators were able to locate the car involved within 24 hours, but Sargeant Michael Schade tells 8 On Your Side the owner of the sedan was not the driver.

“We made contact with the owner of the car but we do not have any other information about who was driving the car at the time of the crash,” added Schade with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Now, detectives are looking to speak with the people who were in a dark-colored Nissan SUV or van that were in the area at the time of the crash. SPPD believes the people in this vehicle are witnesses to the crash and would like to speak to them to get more information.

As for McNeal, she wants someone to be held accountable for their actions.

“It makes me angry that the people responsible for the accident have no conscience of any type to come forward and admit to what they have done. To run away and hide for this long is just unacceptable in my opinion,” said McNeal.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to reach out to the St. Petersburg Police Department by calling 727-893-7780 or you can send an anonymous message by texting the letters “SPPD” and your tip to TIP411. Please mention Report# 2020-016224.