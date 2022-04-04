PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report outlines dangerous conditions in The Plymouth Plaza parking garage before the partial collapse of a stairwell killed Mitchel Klock, 23, on Dec. 21, 2021.

Klock was a welder, hired to make repairs to the garage. The report said he was on a ladder inside the stairwell working to remove and replace brackets holding up parts of the concrete stairwell.

The report said a letter from the City of Clearwater dated July 19, 2021 warned of major safety issues in the garage.

The letter stated: “It is in a deteriorated condition that creates a serious hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the public. Items that must be corrected include, but are not limited to, what is shown on the enclosed inspection report.

All items on the attached report must be corrected. You are hereby ordered to repair or demolish this structure within the limits of all building and zoning regulations.

Should you elect to repair this structure, you are required to submit drawings showing how this is to be accomplished, secure all necessary permits, and commence work no later than seven (7) calendar days from receipt of this notice. Work is to be continued to completion within twenty (20) calendar days following issuance of the permit.“

Despite the warning, people were still parked in the garage on the day Klock was killed.

Michael Brookhart is a former maintenance engineer who worked on the property and said he called the city to warn of potential problems after he saw the condo collapse over the summer.

“Nobody should have been working in that parking garage at that time, as you can see based on the report,” said Brookhart after seeing the new report.

Photos contained in the report showed rusting brackets and areas inside the garage where chunks of concrete fell off.

“I feared for my life when I started at that job in 2008 when I saw that parking garage and I started to complain then,” Brookhart said.

Despite his warnings and the letter from the city no one was prevented from parking in the garage.

“I mean they did see signs of deterioration but the actual events that occurred were the result of somebody doing maintenance to correct the deterioration. None of the engineer reports indicated the structure was uninhabitable at the time it just indicated it needed to be addressed and unfortunately this tragedy unfolded when they were addressing the issues,” Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said.

Brookhart said he is devastated by what happened to the victim.

“My heart goes out to the family, to the wife,” Brookhart said I’m deeply saddened by that. This should have never happened, this was totally avoidable.”