Damage reported to multiple homes in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County officials are responding to reports of multiple homes that have been damaged during a tornado warning that took place on Friday evening.

According to Pinellas County’s Central Dispatch, powerlines are also down in the park located in the 109800 block of Park Boulevard in Seminole.

Multiple damage reports coming in from the 12 Oaks Mobile Home Park in Seminole associated with a possible Tornado. @WFLA — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) October 19, 2019

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

