ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The opening of an immersive exhibit at the Dali Museum was delayed Friday.

Recent visitors may have noticed the painted dome that popped up next to the egg-shaped windows in the museum’s Avant-Garden. It’s the new Dali Alive 360 exhibit, described by the museum as a “multi-sensory art experience (that) will envelop visitors in 360 degrees of light and sound, within a monumental new Museum space — The Dalí Dome.”

The 39-foot tall, 60-foot wide structure is illuminated from floor to ceiling and “immerses the visitor in Dalí’s surreal landscapes, iconic melting clocks and mind-bending illusions,” according to a release from the Dali Museum.

Saturday’s grand opening was postponed after a power surge damaged the dome’s AC unit on Thursday. As of this report, a new opening date for Dali Alive 360 has not been announced, but the rest of museum will remain open during its regular hours.

For more information about tickets and hours of operation, visit the Dali Museum website.