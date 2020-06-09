Dalí Museum to reopen to public July 1

In this Jan. 11, 2011 photo, Visitors walk outside the new Salvador Dali museum after grand opening ceremonies in St. Petersburg, Fla. Twelve pieces by Salvador Dali are on display at the Florida museum until March 31, 2013 in a show called “The Royal Inheritance: DalÃ¬ Works From the Spanish National Collection. The paintings, which […]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dalí Museum will reopen to the public on July 1 with new hours and safety procedures.

The museum will reopen to members only June 24-28.

The Dalí Museum will operate at a reduced visitor capacity and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Staff will monitor a dedicated one-way visitor flow throughout the galleries.

Temperature checks using a thermal camera will be instituted for all staff and visitors. Staff, volunteers, visitors and vendors will be required to wear masks. All payments at the museum will be made using cards only, cash will not be accepted.

Guests are encouraged to download the Dalí Museum App for self-guided tours, as no audio tour devices will be loaned to visitors.

A few areas of the museum will be closed due to size or because they are high-touch areas.

Beginning on June 24 for members and July 1 for the public, the Dalí will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with special hours for seniors on Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

The Dalí Museum will stay open late until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and will offer half-price admission from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Healthcare workers will receive free admission July 1-5 as a “thank you” for providing essential care.

When the Dalí Museum reopens, two new exhibits will be on display.

“Dalí’s Sacred Science: Religion and Mysticism” includes over 50 mixed-media works that “showcase Dalí’s spiritual pursuit and the universal human aspiration to connection with a world beyond,” the museum said.

“At Home with Dalí” features photographs of Dalí and his wife Gala’s personal life in their homeland of Spain.