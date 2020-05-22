Dali Museum provides educational resources, exhibits online for families

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – While we all grapple with reality, this may be the perfect time to turn to the king of surreality.

While St. Petersburg’s famous Dali Museum keeps its doors closed, many educational resources are now available online to grab the family’s attention with iconic melting clocks and swirling illusions.

“We’re very lucky that we have Dali as our North Star,” said Marketing Director Beth Bell. “We’ve got several new online exhibits, new activities, and a lot of things that we had available in the museum that weren’t available digitally.”

For the students, this artistic arsenal includes print-outs, videos and lesson plans that help teach surrealism to those who cannot quite grow a 10-inch pencil mustache yet. Not to mention, their entire collection has been digitized for the site, so everyone can engage in, as the museum’s curator of education agreed it could be called, a “High class ‘Where’s Waldo?'”

“There’s ‘search and find.’ There are a lot of hidden images and illusions, which is always provocative, fun, and engaging,” said Peter Tush, who has been with the museum since 1987. “It’s about taking something you’re familiar with, and transforming it into something that seems strange.

For more information, you can head to TheDali.org.

