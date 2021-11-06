Dalí Museum offering free admission for military members on Veterans Day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to say thank you for their service, veterans and active duty members can get into the Dalí Museum for free on Veterans Day.

Military members plus one guest each will receive complimentary admission with proof of one of the following valid IDs:

A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), or

A Department of Defense (DoD) Identification Card – either a Common Access Card (CAC) or Uniformed Services ID Card, or

A state-issued driver’s license or ID with a Veterans designation

Several activities in honor of the holiday will take place at the museum throughout the day, including:

11 a.m.: Dalí & the Faces of War lecture by Curator of Education Peter Tush, exploring Dalí’s interpretation of war through the painting, Daddy Longlegs of the Evening-Hope!

Noon, 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Pop-up tours focusing on WWII photography in the Photographer Lee Miller exhibition

Dalí-inspired cards available to create and send to Veterans and active military

Visit the museum’s website for more information or to register for the lecture.