Daily mass to resume starting Monday in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg says daily mass will resume starting next Monday, May 11.

The Diocese says mass will be held with special safety and social distancing policies in place.

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes says those who are ill, elderly, or have an underlying health condition should stay home in a video posted to the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg’s Facebook page.

Churches will also remain at 25% capacity and will encourage the use of face masks and will refrain passing of collection baskets.

Parkes says some parishes will not be able to resume daily mass by May 11 and recommends checking directly with your church before attending.

Sunday mass will remain available on livestream.

