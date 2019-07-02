Customer arrested for throwing hot coffee on Burger King employee in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A customer at a Pinellas County Burger King was arrested over the weekend after deputies say she threw a cup of hot coffee on an employee, causing burns.

The incident happened at the Burger King on Seminole Boulevard in Seminole on Saturday morning. An arrest report says 18-year-old Anastasia Lantier walked into the restaurant after having an issue with the drive thru.

According to the report, Lantier and an employee got into a verbal argument when Lantier walked in. At some point during the argument, deputies say Lantier intentionally grabbed a cup of hot coffee that was sitting on the counter and threw it at the victim.

The arrest report from deputies says the temperature of the coffee was measured to be 250 degrees. The coffee splashed all over the victim, burning her on the face, hands and arms, deputies say.

After the coffee was thrown, the two women got into a physical fight. Deputies say the victim was scratched during the fight and Lantier was scratched and bit.

The fight eventually broke up and Lantier left the restaurant with her mom.

Deputies met up with Lantier later at her home in St. Petersburg. The arrest report says Lantier admitted she grabbed the cup and intended to throw it at the victim, but told deputies she didn’t know what was in the coffee cup.

Lantier was arrested and charged with aggravate battery.