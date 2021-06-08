Marvel-themed prosthetic leg worth $15K stolen from scene of crash that critically injured pedestrian in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A customized prosthetic leg worth $15,000 was stolen from a man who was hit by a car and critically injured in St. Petersburg Monday night, police say. The man’s family is now asking whoever has it to return the leg.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Police say a 49-year-old man was walking along 49th Street and crossing 5th Avenue North in the crosswalk when he was hit by an Infinity G35 driven by a 21-year-old man. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition.

Police say the impact of the crash knocked the pedestrian’s prosthetic leg off. The leg then hit another vehicle that was headed east on 5th Avenue. A spokesperson for the police department says both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the man’s prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene. The leg is customized with Marvel artwork and worth $15,000.

“The family of the victim would like to have it returned,” Yolanda Fernandez with St. Pete police said. “We are asking anyone with information on the prosthesis to please return it to the police department.”

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing but detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

