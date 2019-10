PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 63-year-old crossing guard has been hospitalized after being hit by a car.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Curlew Road & Countryside Boulevard.

The crossing guard remained alert and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for more.

