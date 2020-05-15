CrossFit gym hopes for good news from Governor DeSantis

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – For Samantha Farina, the last sixty days have been an emotional rollercoaster. Farina and her husband Ed own the CrossFit Rebels Gym in Clearwater and is hopeful the announcement from the governor on Friday will give them the green light to reopen.

Farina tells Eight on Your Side she’s been closed since March 17, and now seeing other businesses reopen doesn’t seem fair.

“Even if they’re a more traditional fitness center like Amped, they shut down every other piece of equipment, people are ten feet apart, and they’re still not allowed to open,” said Farina. “Yet, I can get my nails done and I can get a tattoo. That’s where it really starts to feel unfair. “

Farina explains crossfit centers are different than traditional gyms where members come and go as they please. Crossfit centers are class based, meaning members are there at scheduled times on scheduled days. Social distancing is not an issue.

“I’ve got 19 stations and 10,000 square feet. Everybody has plenty of room. So they’re all spaced out and they’re never crossing equipment,” said Farina. “They are never cross-contaminating. “

Farina explains the most difficult part about the closure is the lack of answers.

“We’re conservative. We want to do the right thing,” said Farina. “And in doing everything right, we are 100 percent helpless and we are at the mercy of no answers. “

