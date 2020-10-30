Cross Bay Ferry returns Sunday at reduced capacity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cross Bay Ferry will return to Tampa Bay for its fourth season, beginning Sunday, Nov. 1 with a number of health and safety protocols in place to further reduce the risk of COVID-19’s spread.

The ferry service runs between the Tampa Convention Center and St. Pete’s Museum of Fine Arts. Its passenger capacity, normally 179 people, slid to 50% in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Occupancy will remain at 50%, as it did during its last season.

Face coverings are required at all times while inside the ferry.

Tickets can be purchased online or at dockside ticket booths for $10 or $20 roundtrip and $10 roundtrip for youth. Children under 4 can board for free.

The ferry will operate Wednesdays through Sundays. A full schedule and more information is available on the ferry’s website.

