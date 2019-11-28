Crook accused of burglarizing the same St. Petersburg home three times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Bob Leatherman has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

St. Petersburg police officers finally arrested the man that broke into his home, not once, but three times since June.

48-year old Alloysius Tyson is facing burglary and dealing in stolen property charges. He made his first appearance before a judge this morning.

Investigators say on June 28, Tyson entered the enclosed back porch of Leatherman’s home on 51st Street in St. Petersburg and stole his gas trimmer. Arrest affidavits say he entered the same back porch on Nov. 12 and stole Leatherman’s lawnmower. Then, seven days later, investigators say he came back and stole Leatherman’s ladder.

After a previous break-in, Leatherman installed cameras, thinking that might deter crooks from calling.

“Don’t know who he is. Same guy, same car. I don’t understand how he didn’t see my cameras,” said Leatherman. “That doesn’t make sense, you know? That seems like a deterrent to a normal person, like you know? I’m not going to rob that house because they have cameras. “

Leatherman says detectives told him Tyson wrote him a letter following his arrest, saying he’s sorry.

“He wrote me a letter apparently when they arrested him, the detective called me and told me that he wrote me an apology letter,” said Leatherman. “I haven’t gotten it yet, but I don’t care. I’m still taking him to court over it. “