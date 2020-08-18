LIVE NOW /
Crist, Castor call for protection of USPS

Pinellas County

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Rep. Charlie Crist and Rep. Kathy Castor will be in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to call for legislation that would help protect the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The lawmakers will join members of the Tampa Area American Postal Workers Union, the Rural Letters Carriers Association, and the National Association of Letter Carriers at a press conference calling for the protection of the USPS. One of the speakers is a disabled veteran who relies on the postal service for receiving his medications.

The press conference comes amid growing concerns over mail delays and new reports of mailboxes being removed and mail-processing equipment being deactivated, all of which could slow the delivery of mail-in ballots, an issue crucial to this election given that mail-in ballots will be used by many due to the pandemic.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the post office on 4th Avenue North.

