CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a parking garage in Clearwater Beach.
Officials say a pile of boxes was on fire on the second floor of a garage at 311 Gulfview Blvd. South.
No one was injured, and there was no damage to the structure, officials said.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crews respond to fire in Clearwater Beach parking garage
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Clouds and spotty rain for Valentine’s Day
- Kansas man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find long-term girlfriend
- By 2060, a quarter of U.S. residents will be over age 65
- Police: Florida woman neglected dogs, tossed their bodies in trash