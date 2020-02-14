Crews respond to fire in Clearwater Beach parking garage

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a parking garage in Clearwater Beach.

Officials say a pile of boxes was on fire on the second floor of a garage at 311 Gulfview Blvd. South.

No one was injured, and there was no damage to the structure, officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.

