ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews responded to a boat fire Tuesday afternoon at Harborage Marina, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 5 p.m. in the cabin of a boat that was tied to a dock, officials said.

The fire was contained to the cabin area of the boat.

No one was on board the boat at the time of the fire, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.