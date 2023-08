ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon at a storage facility in St. Petersburg.

The fire is at Cube Smart Self Storage on 22nd Avenue North, officials said.

Video from Eagle 8 HD showed a large plume of smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

