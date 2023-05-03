DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A church in Dunedin caught fire early Wednesday morning, leaving the building with “significant damage,” according to firefighters.

The Dunedin Fire Department was called to Coastal Church, located at 2686 Bayshore Blvd., at 3 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Michael Handoga. He said the fire began outside of the thrift store area, made its way up the side of the building and spread to the attic.

When fire crews entered the building, it was filled with thick smoke, which made it difficult to find the source of the fire. Firefighters called for assistance from additional crews due to the size of the building and to make sure there were enough resources to tamp down the flames inside the church.

Handoga said their initial investigation indicates the fire started in a dumpster on the side of the building, but the fire department is working with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to determine the official cause.

Crews from Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, East Lake, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs and Largo were called to assist. No bystanders or firefighters were injured and the attached preschool was not affected by the fire.