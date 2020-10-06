Credit card skimmer found inside pump at St. Pete 7-Eleven

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are telling 7-Eleven customers in the area to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found inside a gas pump at a location in St. Petersburg.

Police said an inspector found the skimmer at the 7-Eleven at 150 Pinellas Bayway.

“It is unknown exactly how long the skimmer was there, but investigators believe it could have been there for more than a month,” police said on Facebook.

Police said the store’s customers should review their bank accounts for any suspicious activity. If unauthorized funds were withdrawn from your account, you should contact the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 and mention report# 2020-035596.

