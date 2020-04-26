Crash with serious injuries closes all lanes of Court Street in Clearwater

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

According to police, the crash happened on Court Street, just east of Lincoln Avenue, around 3 p.m. All lanes of Court Street have been closed.

Police say one of the two cars involved flipped over. Four people from both cars had to be extricated by firefighters and were taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg as trauma alerts.

Police are asking drivers heading in that direction to avoid the area.

