Crash to close Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater for hours

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes on a section of a major Clearwater roadway are shut down following a crash.

According to the city of Clearwater, a car slammed into a power pole and also a parked vehicle shutting down all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard east of Keene Road.

Clearwater police say those involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and power lines remain down in the area.

The closure could last another two or three hours at a minimum and motorists should find alternate east-west routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss