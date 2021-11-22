Crash to close Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater for hours

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes on a section of a major Clearwater roadway are shut down following a crash.

According to the city of Clearwater, a car slammed into a power pole and also a parked vehicle shutting down all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard east of Keene Road.

Clearwater police say those involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and power lines remain down in the area.

The closure could last another two or three hours at a minimum and motorists should find alternate east-west routes.