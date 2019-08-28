SUV plunges into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle plunged into Tampa Bay after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to the FHP’s report, a white 2006 Saturn SUV was traveling southbound in a reckless manner when it changed lanes and collided with a Ford F150 near mile marker 34.

The Saturn flipped multiple times before it fell into the water.

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

The vehicle has since been removed from the bay, but the driver’s condition is unknown.

“At this hour, no occupant(s) have been recovered,” the FHP said in a statement.

The other driver was not hurt, according to the report.

The incident shut down all southbound lanes of the roadway. Two inside lanes reopened around 10:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

