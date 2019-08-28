SUV plunges into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle plunged into Tampa Bay after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday morning.
According to the FHP’s report, a white 2006 Saturn SUV was traveling southbound in a reckless manner when it changed lanes and collided with a Ford F150 near mile marker 34.
The Saturn flipped multiple times before it fell into the water.
The vehicle has since been removed from the bay, but the driver’s condition is unknown.
“At this hour, no occupant(s) have been recovered,” the FHP said in a statement.
The other driver was not hurt, according to the report.
The incident shut down all southbound lanes of the roadway. Two inside lanes reopened around 10:50 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
