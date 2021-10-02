Crash sends 4 people to hospital, causes off-ramp closure on US 19 in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash with injuries has caused road blockage Saturday night in Clearwater.

Police say the crash, involving three cars, happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the southbound off-ramp of US 19 at Seville Boulevard.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, four people were taken to local hospitals, however, none of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The southbound off-ramp will remain closed until one of the vehicles can be removed, police say. One of the cars flipped onto its side.

Clearwater Police Department

Clearwater Fire & Rescue is also on the scene of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.