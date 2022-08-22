TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash knocked out traffic signals at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and McMullen Booth Road on Monday.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on scene of the crash that took place just after 11:30 a.m. on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, under McMullen Booth Road.

A man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Only one westbound lane of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is open, in addition to the traffic signals being out.

Drivers should drive slow and watch for officers directing traffic.