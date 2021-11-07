Crash involving motorcyclist causes road closures in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently on the scene of a crash with serious injuries that is causing road closures.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash took place around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Court Street and San Remo Avenue.

Police say a man riding a motorcycle was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

All lanes of Court Street are shut down at this time. Drivers heading in that direction are being asked to find alternative routes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

