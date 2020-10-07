Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway reopened following crash

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: All westbound lanes have been reopened on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

ORIGINAL: The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are now closed following a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said the crash happened near the Hillsborough-Pinellas county line. One of the cars involved flipped over, according to CPD.

  • Clearwater Police Department

Police say drivers coming from Tampa will need to use the Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy Bridge or Hillsborough Avenue until the cars can be removed.

No significant injuries were reported, according to police.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss