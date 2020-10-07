Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway reopened following crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: All westbound lanes have been reopened on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

ORIGINAL: The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are now closed following a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said the crash happened near the Hillsborough-Pinellas county line. One of the cars involved flipped over, according to CPD.

Clearwater Police Department



Police say drivers coming from Tampa will need to use the Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy Bridge or Hillsborough Avenue until the cars can be removed.

No significant injuries were reported, according to police.

Please check back for the latest updates.

